MAN RESURFACES, SEEKS HELP TO RECONNECT WITH HIS CHILDREN AFTER BEING ABSENT FOR 30 YEARS

His name is Mr Billy John Nthenga, born on March 15, 1942. He is desperately looking to reconnect with his children – Evelyn Chilanda Nthenga and Fred Nthenga, whom he abandoned 30 years ago and for this, he says he is still haunted by his mistake.

“I made a great mistake years ago and I really want a chance to right my wrongs. I left my two children a good number of years ago and I am still haunted by this mistake,” he stated in his plea published by Mwizukanji.

“I bitterly regret being absent from their lives. If I could turn back time I wouldn’t even dare leave my children for anything else. I am a Mambwe by tribe, born in Mbala in 1942 March 15.

At my age, all I want is to reunite with my children not for security reasons but just for a chance to apologies for my mistakes. I know there’s no apology that can soothe the pain I have put them through all these years or any excuse that can justify my actions. I want to try and make up for the lost time and have a relationship with them. My prayer is for their forgiveness because I have let them down as their father,” he pleaded.

What would you do if you were his child?