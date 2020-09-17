A 56-year-old man from Florida shot his doctor twice on the chest, close range for giving him an orgasm during a prostate exam.

Milo Johanson fled the state of Florida on the day of the incident which took place on August, 22. Luckily the doctor he shot survived the gunshot wounds and he had now fully recovered. Milo who was a car salesman in Jacksonville had disappeared without a trace. He is now a fugitive and some people think he probably left the US.

The doctor he shot says he had been doing prostate exams for over 30-years and men cum all the time during the prostate exam and it has nothing to do with sexuality. “Milo needs help.” Said Dr. Smith.

“The prostate is like a male G-spot and it carries semen, it is very sensitive so when it is touched and massaged you get an orgasm with almost no effort. The prostate is only accessible through the anus and that’s not very comfortable for most men.”

“I understand that Milo was shocked by what happened to him, an orgasm meant something sexual had taken place between us and he became very aggressive. Ordering me to apologize and say no-homie, I did not even know what that means.” Dr. Smith said he was trying his best to calm Milo down and let him know it was a normal thing but he pulled out a gun and fired two shots at him and left. That was the day he was last seen in Jacksonville.

His 29-year-old girlfriend said he called her and said “hasta la vista” and she never heard from him. His number was out of service after that call. “He hated homosexuals I know that but the shooting?, I never thought he’d take it that far.”

Milo’s assistance, a young man in his mid-20s said Milo was extremely homophobic, and he always said if a homosexual man touches or makes a move on him they won’t see the sunset. “He forces people to say no-homo when they made contact with him, even if you just accidentally touch his hand while handing him something”.