A LUSAKA man allegedly stole K10,000 from his boss to pay dowry and groceries, the Lusaka magistrate court has heard.

Appearing before magistrate Jennipher Bwalya was Francis Mvula accused of stealing several times from Savender Group of Companies managing director.

Henry Shawa, 44, a police officer told the court that he received a report of theft between February 1 and May 18 2020 from Reagan Sichone an employee of Savenda Group of companies that US$2,000, K10,000, an industrial cable, an insect trapper, four bottles of perfume were stolen from the managing directors premises.

According to the police officer, the suspect, Francis Mvula, allegedly admitted stealing and using the money to pay a K5000 dowry and another K5000 spent on groceries.

He said Mr.Sichone suspected that Mvula stole the items because he was recently fired from his job and was seen flashing out dollars on social media.

He said Mr. Sichone led him to Mvula’s house and where he found him in company of his friends.

He said he asked Mvula’s friends to leave and interviewed him concerning the theft.

He said Mvula denied stealing the items but fortunately, the four bottles of perfume were found in his bedroom.

He said he changed the $2000 at a bureau where he got K20,000.

He allegedly used the K20,000 to buy a music system, purchased a makeshift shop at K12,500, bought a solar panel at K1,800, purchased goods worth K6,000 in Katete and bought clothes.

Magistrate Bwalya asked Mvula if what the officer said that he admitted stealing the items is true.

Mvula said he did not admit stealing the items to the officer.

Trial continues.