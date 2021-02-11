A Nigerian man has shared his ordeal with a lady who signed a contract with him to pose as her husband for eight years.

He agreed to the contract and they have four children, but he’s now in love with her and can no longer part ways with her despite the fact that the contract has expired.

Sharing his situation, he wrote;

“I was 36 years old when I got this offer from a lady. She said she needed a guy that will be her husband for 8 years. Her mom was on her neck to get married. She placed me on a salary of 200,000 for the period I will be acting as her husband. She gave me terms and conditions which include must worship her, do house chores, never to cheat on her.

She said she will use the period to make babies and she needed a man who is worthy to be a father to impregnate her. At the expiration of the contract, she will pay me off with N5million and on no account should I come to claim the children. I accepted because life was hard and I needed money badly. We have four children. 3 girls and a boy. I now see them as my family and I am already madly in love with my wife. That years of being together is the best years of my life. I have been begging her to reconsider but she wants freedom to do as she like.

Now she wants me to throw her out and if her people come begging, I shouldn’t accept so it would look as if her husband got tired and decided to end things. Cynthia I want to be with you and the children as one family. Cynthia is the best thing any man can have. Even though she made me agree to do house chores, she never allow me do it. We have house helps and she make sure she cook my food herself.”

