PF rewards man who called Zambians coakroaches.
Man who called UPND supporters coackroaches and rats rewarded by PF as parliamentary candidate for Mpika

 

182201439_1119715875171280_3039167893189465764_n

 

 

 

181236993_3109329382635187_4346689224843305607_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here