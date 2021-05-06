Home politics PF Man Who Called Zambians Cockroaches Rewarded By PF As Parliamentary Candidate For... politicsPFUPND Man Who Called Zambians Cockroaches Rewarded By PF As Parliamentary Candidate For Mpika May 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp PF rewards man who called Zambians coakroaches. Man who called UPND supporters coackroaches and rats rewarded by PF as parliamentary candidate for Mpika LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.