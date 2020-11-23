SUSPECT IN ASSAULT CASE INVOLVING KALINGALINGA ANGLICAN PRIEST SURRENDERS HIMSELF TO POLICE

By Patricia Male

The suspect in the assault case involving the Anglican Priest in Kalingalinga has surrendered himself to Kalingalinga Police today.

The suspect identified as Leonard Mwale aged 62 of Kalingalinga Compound handed himself to the police this morning at about 09:30 hours.

Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says Mr. Mwale has since been warned and cautioned for the offence of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and he is detained in police custody.

Mr. Mwale is alleged to have assaulted an Anglican Church priest of Kalingalinga Anglican Church yesterday when he walked to the pulpit while the priest was preaching and asked him to stop.

When the priest resisted, the suspect begun dragging him and punched him on the face with fists and he sustained swollen lips.

Police initial investigations have revealed that the accused person is among a group of church members fighting the priest over the church car park space and it is further alleged that the priest has been calling for church elections which has angered some church members.

