Manchester City coach PEP GUARDIOLA’S mother has died after contracting the coronavirus, Manchester City Football Club have confirmed.

The club released a statement recently on social media after Dolors Sala Carrio passed away aged 82 in Manresa, Barcelona.

�Dolors was a former sales assistant and was married to Pep’s father Valenti a brick-layer. Pep is the 3rd child out of four children.

“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s moth Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus.

“She was 82-years-old.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.” said the statement from Manchester City.