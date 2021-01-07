MANCHESTER UNITED AND LIVERPOOL TARGET DAKA

The 22-year-old striker has attracted plenty of attention since joining Red Bull Salzburg in 2017 and is aiming to emulate Premier League stars

Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka has backed himself for big things in the future, saying he could go on to emulate fellow African stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The 22-year-old has been tipped to join the trio in the Premier League, having been linked with moves to Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal during the last transfer window.

Daka has started the current season in red-hot form, scoring 15 goals in 17 matches in all competitions for the Austrian side.

The Zambian has looked to the Premier League for inspiration, believing he could follow in the footsteps of some of Africa’s best.

“To see our big brothers like Aubameyang, Salah, Mane, it’s something that gives me the dream that I can also make it,” Daka told BBC Sport. “I can be like them. They are my inspiration, knowing that they also come from Africa.

“I think when people are making those kinds of comparisons, it’s great, looking at the status of Sadio Mane, the kind of football he plays and the kind of person that he is.”

Daka’s national team coach Milutin Sredejovic agreed with his star forward’s assessment that big things lie ahead.