MANCHESTER UNITED EYEING PATSON DAKA

MANCHESTER UNITED are weighing up a move for Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka.

The Zambia hotshot scored twice in Salzburg’s friendly 2-2 draw with Premier League champions Liverpool last week.

And United are jostling with the Reds and a number of other big clubs who have been tracking him.

Daka, 21, scored 24 goals in 31 league games as Salzburg won the Austrian title for the seventh year in a row, despite selling star striker Erling Haaland in January.

Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino were developed at the Austrian club and Daka is the latest off the production line.But United would be serious rivals if Salzburg were prepared to sell Daka.

The young star would not be cheap, with a fee of £20million plus, as he signed a new contract last year that runs until 2024.

United also have other transfer targets, with hopes of bringing in Jadon Sancho not yet dead. [TheSun]