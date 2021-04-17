MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY RESULTS.
Consolidated results according to the candidate:
(1) Mr Aaron Mulope 117 + 15 = 132

(2)Mr Isidore Tetamashimba 111 +18 =129
(3) Mr Ross Josphat Kasikili =80

(4) Mr George Mapara =8
(5) Mr Patrick Banda =6
