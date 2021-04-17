Home politics PF MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY RESULTS politicsPFUPND MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY RESULTS April 17, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY RESULTS. Consolidated results according to the candidate: (1) Mr Aaron Mulope 117 + 15 = 132 (2)Mr Isidore Tetamashimba 111 +18 =129 (3) Mr Ross Josphat Kasikili =80 (4) Mr George Mapara =8 (5) Mr Patrick Banda =6 CIC PRESS TEAM LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.