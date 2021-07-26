Mandevu Independent candidate withdraw from contesting.

Filing in nominations will be made again

2 COMMENTS

  2. Those than go in and come out must be sanctioned, this is a very big lacuna which need to be addressed as soon as the new government is formed under UPND, because at least their will be transparency in making of laws so that proper input is gathered from technocrats, not these bills which are hatched in the middle of the night after a whisky ati bill 10

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here