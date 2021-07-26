Home politics PF Mandevu Independent candidate withdraw from contesting. politicsPFUPND Mandevu Independent candidate withdraw from contesting. July 26, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Mandevu Independent candidate withdraw from contesting. Filing in nominations will be made again 2 COMMENTS It’s high time this was made sanctionable conduct. It’s costly to taxpayers and other candidates. Reply Those than go in and come out must be sanctioned, this is a very big lacuna which need to be addressed as soon as the new government is formed under UPND, because at least their will be transparency in making of laws so that proper input is gathered from technocrats, not these bills which are hatched in the middle of the night after a whisky ati bill 10 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
It’s high time this was made sanctionable conduct. It’s costly to taxpayers and other candidates.
Those than go in and come out must be sanctioned, this is a very big lacuna which need to be addressed as soon as the new government is formed under UPND, because at least their will be transparency in making of laws so that proper input is gathered from technocrats, not these bills which are hatched in the middle of the night after a whisky ati bill 10