By Anthony Bwalya

Let us be clear: the election in 2021 is and will be a matter of life and death, not just for President Edgar Lungu, but also for many of his high ranking lieutenants…These are a collective of individuals, who have accumulated an exponential amount of wealth in money and property to themselves, while the collective fortunes of our country have been crushing.

In the past 9 years of PF misrule, honest, hardworking Zambians have suffered terrible, premeditated social and economic injustices at the hands of an elected government than at any time in the history of our independent Zambia.

They know a time of reckoning is coming and they are terrified of the consequences.

A credible President would ordinarily want to anchor his re-election agenda on balance of tangible deliverables that border on an improved economy, improved public healthcare and education for the people, improved management of the business environment, reduced corruption etc.

But we have a rogue President who knows that on balance of conventional performance benchmarks, he falls far below the moral pedigree for seeking re-election, and that is why he and his men have waged a war against the supreme law of the land in a blatant attempt to undermine our young democracy.

The PF are spending more time debating the eligibility of a failed President to stand in an election, while spending no time discussing how we resolve the debt crisis, grand corruption, unpaid salaries for civil servants, unpaid pension benefits, a crushing investment environment, a tumbling local currency, falling manufacturing productivity due to high fuel and electricity tariffs.

Zambians must be bold and decisive enough in holding the Patriotic Front accountable at the ballot in 2021.

The consequences of our collective failure to oust the PF from office at the 2021 polls will be the inevitable, unnecessary destruction of a young nation