MAN’S PENIS AND TESTICLES SLICED OFF

20th August,2020

Lusaka

The victim was attended to in our Accident and Emergency Unit.He is stable and

is currently receiving treatment.

Issued by

Natalie Mashikolo

Public Relations Officer – UTH