MANSA WOMAN FINALLY FINDS HUSBAND, WEDDING FIXED FOR 20th FEBRUARY 2021 (SATURDAY)

In less than 48 hours after going public looking for a man to marry her so she could quit her thigh-vending business, the 29-year old Mansa woman has found love and a soon-to-be-husband.

Evelyn Chileshe said she could no longer continue to provide “pleasuring services” to men who refused to use condoms owing to her fair complexion especially that she was HIV positive. People Evelyn is the true definition of beauty.

So, fearing that she would continue spreading HIV, Evelyn opted to make a public appeal for a job or have man to marry so she could quit the business and look after her 11-year-old daughter.

After her story was published last evening, multitudes of interested men called in to try their luck.

But in the end, only one man could have Evelyn as his wife.

This morning, probably after chatting the whole night, “the couple” has announced their intentions to be together.

The man who also wants to remain anonymous sounded a warning to other men not call his finance because she was now “taken”.

The businessman said he was happy to have “such a serious and repented woman” to be with him in a new journey. Their wedding has since been fixed for Saturday 20th February 2021. Best wishes for the couple!