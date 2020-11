By Prophet Shepherd m mesala

MANY PEOPLE WILL BE MISSING AND SACRIFICED BY EVIL PEOPLE. WHO ARE THIRSTY FOR POWER IN 2021

GOD SHOWD ME A REVELATION WERE I SAW A GROUP OF PEOPLE WERE DRINKING BLOOD OF HUMAN BEINGS AND PLANING ON HOW THEY WILL SACRIFICE MANY PEOPLE TOWARDS 2021 ZAMBIAN ELECTIONS, ” I SAW PEOPLE STARTED DISAPPEARING , THEY GO MISSING AND BEING SACRIFICED “.

THE LORD TOLD ME TO TELL THE PEOPLE TO BE CAREFUL, WHEN YOU HEAR A WHISTLE BLOWS DONT LOOK BEHIND, WHEN YOU LOOK BEHIND THEN YOU ARE GONE , YOUR FAMILY WILL JUST FIND THAT YOU ARE NO WERE TO BE FOUND.

WHEN YOUR CHILDRENS ARE GOING TO SCHOOL ANOINT THEM WITH OIL BECAUSE MANY PUPILS WILL DISAPPEAR AND PARENTS WILL NOT KNOW WHY THEIR CHILDREN WILL BE MISSING.

THEY HAVE A WHISTLE MADE OF BONES OF DEAD PEOPLE , THIS WHISTLE WILL BE BLOWING AND WHO SO EVER LOOKS OR RESPOND TO IT THEN HE OR SHE WILL GO,

PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN, PROTECT YOUR COMMUNITY , BY PRAYING , ANOINTING THEM , AND IN THE NIGHT WHEN YOU HEAR VOICES OF YOUR RELATIVES TALKING DONT RESPOND, WHEN YOU HEAR WHISTLES BLOWING DON’T RESPOND JUST SLEEP . SHARE IN ALL GROUPS ,ON WHATSAPP , PROPHECY BY PROPHET SHEPHERD M MESALA . IF THIS WILL NOT SHARED IT WILL REACH AT THE STAGE PEOPLE WILL COME TO KNOW WHILES WE HAVE LOST MANY PEOPLE PLEASE SHARE MANY TIMES AS YOU CAN TO SAVE LIVES .