Mapalo’s killer leaves behind 2 children, fiance

KEITH Mwitwa, the self-confessed girlfriend killer, has left behind two children from a previous affair and a pregnant fiance.

Speaking to Muvi TV, the deceased’s aunt, Maggie Mushota said Kieth had two children with another woman and was in the process of marrying his pregnant girlfriend.

“Keith was not married but rather impregnated (damaged) another girlfriend and was in the process of marrying her after getting his nursing practicing licence. The fiance did not come to the funeral they are upset after hearing he died with another woman,” Mushota said.

Meanwhile, Stuff at Chitambo nursing school have described Keith mwitwa as a good and disciplined student. Keith was elected as Student Union President in 2019 a position he held until his graduation.

Credit: Fyambe