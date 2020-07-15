MARCUS RASHFORD TO RECEIVE HONORARY DOCTORATE BY UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford will receive an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester later this summer.

The award, which is the highest honour the university can bestow, will be “for his remarkable campaign against child poverty off the field and outstanding sporting achievements on the pitch”.

Rashford last month successfully campaigned for the government to extend its free school meals voucher scheme over the summer holidays and also helped lead an initiative with the FareShare charity to raise funds to help supply food to children during the coronavirus pandemic.

At 22, Rashford will be the youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree from the university and joins Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton on the list of those who have have received one.

He said: “It’s a proud day for myself and my family. When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it’s humbling.

“We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot.”