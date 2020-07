MARGARET MHANGO MWANAKATWE RUBBISH HER PARTY’S EVIL BILL 10

By George Lemba

PF Lusaka Central member of parliament Margaret Mwanakatwe has rubbished outgoing president Edgar Lungu’s continued hope of holding onto both PF and State power using the failed evil Bill 10.

In a PF WhatsApp group , Maggie says you cannot be changing the constitution like underwear adding that the move by Lungu to have the constitution changed to suit his evil and dictatorial actions is recipe for anarchy in Zambia