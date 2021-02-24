MARGARET MWANAKATWE

1) Feb 2018

– MINISTER OF FINANCE

– Governor: International Monetary Fund [IMF]

– Governor: World Bank Group [WBG]

– Governor: African Development Bank [AfDB]

– Governor: Trade & Dev. Bank [Former PTA Bank]

– Chairperson (ZPPA, PMRC)

2) Sep. 2016 – Feb 2018

Minister of Commerce Trade & Industry

3) August 2016 to date

Elected Member of Parliament [MP]

Lusaka Central Constituency.

4) Jan. 2015 to May 2016

Minister of Commerce Trade & Industry

5) Jan. 2015 to May 2016

Nominated Member of Parliament [MP]

6) 2009 to 2011

Chief Executive Officer

United Bank for Africa (UBA) East & Southern Africa

7) 2005 to 2008

Managing Director: Barclays Bank of Ghana Limited

2000 to 2005

Managing Director

Barclays Bank Zambia Limited

9) 1998 – 2000

Director General

Zambia Investment Promotion Agency [Zambia Development Agency]

10) 1996 – 1998

Director

Business & Investor Relations Division

Zambia Investment Promotion Agency

11) 1995 – 1996

General/Finance Manager

Polypackers limited.

12) 1992 – 1994

Course Director [financial management & accounting]: Maxims European Institute of Learning

Paris

France

13) 1992 – 1992

Assistant Financial Controller

Sedgewick James (UK) Limited

Witham, Essex

United Kingdom

14) 1990 – 1991

Management Accountant

McDonnell Douglas Information Systems LTD

Woking – Surrey

United Kingdom.

15) 1988 – 1989

Financial Analyst

Whitbread PLC

Dorking – Surrey

United Kingdom.

PAST BOARD MEMBERSHIP

1) Ghana President’s Advisory Council

2) Uganda’s President’s Advisory Investor Round Table

3) British American Tobacco

4) Zambia Sugar PLC

5) Nico Insurance Zambia limited

6) Unilever Africa Advisory Council

7) Barclays Bank of Zambia Plc