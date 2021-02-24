MARGARET MWANAKATWE
1) Feb 2018
– MINISTER OF FINANCE
– Governor: International Monetary Fund [IMF]
– Governor: World Bank Group [WBG]
– Governor: African Development Bank [AfDB]
– Governor: Trade & Dev. Bank [Former PTA Bank]
– Chairperson (ZPPA, PMRC)
2) Sep. 2016 – Feb 2018
Minister of Commerce Trade & Industry
3) August 2016 to date
Elected Member of Parliament [MP]
Lusaka Central Constituency.
4) Jan. 2015 to May 2016
Minister of Commerce Trade & Industry
5) Jan. 2015 to May 2016
Nominated Member of Parliament [MP]
6) 2009 to 2011
Chief Executive Officer
United Bank for Africa (UBA) East & Southern Africa
7) 2005 to 2008
Managing Director: Barclays Bank of Ghana Limited
2000 to 2005
Managing Director
Barclays Bank Zambia Limited
9) 1998 – 2000
Director General
Zambia Investment Promotion Agency [Zambia Development Agency]
10) 1996 – 1998
Director
Business & Investor Relations Division
Zambia Investment Promotion Agency
11) 1995 – 1996
General/Finance Manager
Polypackers limited.
12) 1992 – 1994
Course Director [financial management & accounting]: Maxims European Institute of Learning
Paris
France
13) 1992 – 1992
Assistant Financial Controller
Sedgewick James (UK) Limited
Witham, Essex
United Kingdom
14) 1990 – 1991
Management Accountant
McDonnell Douglas Information Systems LTD
Woking – Surrey
United Kingdom.
15) 1988 – 1989
Financial Analyst
Whitbread PLC
Dorking – Surrey
United Kingdom.
PAST BOARD MEMBERSHIP
1) Ghana President’s Advisory Council
2) Uganda’s President’s Advisory Investor Round Table
3) British American Tobacco
4) Zambia Sugar PLC
5) Nico Insurance Zambia limited
6) Unilever Africa Advisory Council
7) Barclays Bank of Zambia Plc
I am beaten clean, what about Mutale’s CV?