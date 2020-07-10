ll cover her difficult childhood and phenomenal rise to fame.

And on Thursday, the 50-year-old Grammy winning singer shared a look at the cover of what is expected to be a best-selling tell-all while announcing its on sale date.

Her last published book was “All I want for Christmas in 2015”. She posted a lengthy note on Instagram confirming the completion of a book she said had demanded courage.

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir,” Carey, 50, wrote in a lengthy note posted to her Instagram on Wednesday.

“I want to tell the story of the moments – the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams that contributed to the person I am today.”

“Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a ten-minute television interview.

“And even then, my words were filtered through someone else’s lens, largely satisfying someone else’s assignment to define me.”

She added that the book would give an unfiltered view of the five time Grammy winner’s life. Mariah, who has sold over 200 million records worldwide, said:

‘This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered. I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed woman I became tell her side.’

She said that ‘writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.’