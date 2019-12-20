By Prudence Siabana

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba says government’s decision to legalize the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes and exports will help his party gain support from the public who were doubting its ideology.

Mr. Sinkamba in an interview with Phoenix News says the decision will also give his party an opportunity to sale its agenda to the public and win more members.

Further, the Green Party leader says this move has also given many Zambian confidence and cleared doubts that many Zambians had on the Green Party agenda which has been calling for the legalizing of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Meanwhile, the Patriotic Front is dismayed with the stance taken by some opposition political parties and others in condemning government for legalizing the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes and export.

PF Media Member Benjamin Siwila says it is shocking that some of the politicians now condemning government were in the forefront calling for the legalizing of the drug but have u-turned now that government has agreed to the proposal.

Mr. Siwila says this move by government should be supported by all well-meaning Zambians especially that the benefits it brings will be felt by all Zambians.

