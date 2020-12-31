🚩Mario Baloteli’s advise to European born players of African descent 👇🏾

🚩”When you win games for them , you’re European but when you lose you’re African. Some have made it in European national teams yes, but if you ask them the abuse they have gone through from coaches, officials , fans and even fellow players , you will sympathize. They have endured through out their career.

🚩”To the youngsters that are still in dilema of choosing between European national team and African national team, my advise to you is that, if you feel you are strong enough to overcome racism, segregation, and lack of appreciation then go for Europe but if you want to be appreciated and acknowledged for your hard work then Africa must be your destination.

🚩”There is a myth in Europe that African national teams can never make you be a great player but that’s a lie, look at Drogba, Eto’o , Yaya , George, these are some of the great African players that shook the world both at club and international level. They played world cup and even champions league in europe.

🚩”I am grateful for everything that Italy did for me but if I had a second chance, I would choose to play for Ghana. “