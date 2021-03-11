The Patriotic Front in Chawama Constituency has endorsed Tasila Lungu Mwansa as its parliamentary candidate for the August 12 General elections.

The decision was announced at the unveiling ceremony of the 2021 elections PF Mobilization committee in Chawama constituency.

And in a speech read on her behalf, Mwansa called for hard work and unity among the PF members in Chawama.

“Altogether, we should start articulating the powerful vision president Edgar Lungu has for the entire country and for the betterment of Chawama,” she said.

Mwansa is currently serves as Nkoloma Ward 1 Councillor and also PF Chawama Constituency Chairperson.

And PF Chawama Constituency Vice Chairperson Rodgers Nkole said Chawama is very critical to the party hence the reason to endorse someone who is salable.

“We are giving you someone who is popular and will help the party retain the seat here in Chawama Constituency,” he said.

And Chawama Ward 2 Councillor Leonard Sikombe said Mwansa’s endorsement has been done on merit due to the outstanding works she has done.

Incumbent Lawrence Sichalwe, who is also Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs, also wants to recontest the seat he first won in 2015 through a by-election, and was re-elected the following year.

And Nkole said the committee wants PF to retain the seat, hence the need to pick a stronger candidate.

-Lusaka Times