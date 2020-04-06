Ndola; 6th April, 2020

Markets, traders and vendors associations on the copperbelt have resolved to work on rotational basis in order to adhere to measures dictated by public health as Zambia prevents the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

The resolution was reached on by the association representatives following a consultative meeting instituted by Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe.

The Copperbelt government administration noted that the marketeers were currently observing hand wash hygiene but were concerned that social distancing was not being observed especially in the streets designated for vending.

Hon. Mwakalombe observed that the traders in the markets observe social distance in that their trading spaces are already at least 1.5 metres each and thus urged vendors to trade in designated markets.

Thus, Mr. Mwakalombe commended the associations for the initiative to work on rotational basis.

Hon. Mwakalombe is also scheduled to meet Transporter Association representatives today in order to see how they too can help implement more initiatives that can help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Issued by Ndola City Council Public Relations Section