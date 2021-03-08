#Note! Ghanaian Marriage Counselor, Charlotte Oduro has advised men to desist from masturbating because there’s a correlation between the act and demons.

She observed that several people are involved in the act and that has caused several marriages because men are not able to satisfy their wives and vice versa.

“Your wife is doing everything to satisfy you sexually but you don’t like it. You just want to be alone and use soap to satisfy yourself. Is that normal? Ask yourself this, is it healthy? It is killing you, some of you you’ve done it for years now when you do it blood comes but you are still doing it.

Do you know why you can’t stop it, it’s demonic. When the thing possesses you, it takes God to heal you. That is why you’re feeling pain, blood is oozing, doctors are giving you warnings but you still can’t do it. You’ve tried everything to stop it but anytime you try you cannot.