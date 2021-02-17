“Marriage is just a title, my wife is another pandemic” – Lady leaks chat with married man wooing her

A lady has leaked her chat with a married man who is asking her out, and vowed to give her anything she wants if she accepts to date him.

From the chat, the man in a bid to convince the young lady to accept his proposal regardless of his marital status stated that marriage is just a title and doesn’t stop a man from having an affair with another woman.

Reacting when the lady noted that he recently got married to his wife and she’s expecting his baby, he described his wife as a pandemic.

In his words, “Marriage is just a title, and it doesn’t change anything. I still want you n I’m ready to give you the luxurious life. My wife is a pandemic”.

The married man claimed to be deeply in love with the single lady and vowed to give her whatever her heart desires if she accepts him into her life.

See the chat attached