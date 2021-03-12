HARARE – Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa says she has been denied access to their three young children for 17 months.

Venting out on Twitter, the 39-year-old former model described Chiwenga as a “beast” while accusing the judiciary of being “compromised”.

“I miss my children so much. Seventeen months I have been shut out completely, subjected to imprisonment by my husband to keep me away. The judiciary is compromised, these are young children. Power is not permanent,” Mubaiwa wrote on Thursday.

In another post, accompanied by a picture of Chiwenga attending a church service with their children, Mubaiwa added: “When you receive holy communion and lie to God about your intentions, and you abuse the children you say you love by denying them access to their mother for 17 months, who are you fooling? Is God silent to hypocrites? The Beast and the Abused.”

Mubaiwa and Chiwenga have three children together, two boys and a girl who are all younger than 10. She also has two other children – a girl from an earlier relationship with businessman Terry Mandizha and a daughter with former footballer husband Shingi Kawondera.

She was arrested in 2019 after Chiwenga accused her of a plot to kill him while he was hospitalised in South Africa. She was also charged with fraud.

Chiwenga subsequently asked a court to grant him custody of their children – Tendai, Christian and Michael – after accusing Mubaiwa of drug abuse.

Mubaiwa has sought an alteration of her bail conditions to undergo urgent medical treatment in South Africa for severe lymphoedema, but she was blocked from leaving by a court.

Earlier this week, Mubaiwa accused Chiwenga of sending soldiers to intimidate her.

“My office wall in Highlands was broken down yesterday (March 1). No amount of intimidation will stop me from fighting for my children and properties. My equipment in Domboshava is being looted by armed military personnel,” she claimed.

She accused Chiwenga of “using state machinery and the judiciary to fight to fight me.”

“I have been quiet for too long. I will tell my story to whoever cares to listen,” she vowed.

George Charamba, the spokesman for the presidency, said he does not comment about “private matters”.