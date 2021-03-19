MARY KUMWENDA FILES HER APPLICATION FORMS TO UPND HEADQUARTERS IN HER BID FOR CHAMA NORTH CONSTITUENCY

18/03/2021

This afternoon UPND Chama North Aspiring MP Mrs Mary Kumwenda submitted her documents before UPND headquarters in her aspiration to serve the people of chama north constituency in Chama district Muchinga province.

Speaking after handing over her documents, Mrs Kumwenda said she was ready to deliver chama north for the UPND come August 12th 2021.

Mary Kumwenda is amongst the 6 UPND Aspiring candidates in the chama North constituency

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM