By Michael Kaluba

Masaiti district council chairperson Christine Kalumbwa has opposed Health Minister, Chitalu Chilufya’s report that Masaiti district had recorded 4 cases of Covid 19 among the 174 cases recorded in various parts of the country as announced on Tuesday.

Ms. Kalumbwa instead says Masaiti has not recorded any Covid 19 case and clarifies that the 14 cases in isolation within the district are from other towns on the Copperbelt as it is the provincial designated isolation Centre.

She explains that Masaiti district epidemics preparedness committee comprising Masaiti district commissioner Mike Musonda, acting district health director and Masaiti district council departmental heads among them the director of health, convened yesterday for its weekly meeting where the miscommunication was revealed.

She has wondered why the daily national updates by the ministry of health indicated that the district has recorded cases, information she says is untrue.

PHOENIX NEWS