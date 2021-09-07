National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Saboi Imboela lauds Republican President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing Chongwe Member of Parliament Sylvia Masebo as Minister of Health.

In her post on Dynamic Analysis Zambia (DAZ) WhatsApp group immediately after the appointment, Ms. Imboela described Ms.

Masebo as a very hard working person.

She further stated that Ms. Masebo is a great strategist and has a listening ear.

The NDC leader has since expressed optimism that Ms. Masebo will perform wonders in her post insipite of not being a medical doctor.

“Masebo is very hard working, a great strategist and has a listening ear. She’s not a medical doctor but I know she will perform wonders in her post. She is a mover and shaker, she is a woman made of steel…. Great appointment.” Ms. Imboela said

Below is a list of Ministers that have been appointed in accordance with articles 116(1) and 117 which empower the President to appoint Cabinet and Provincial Ministers.

1. Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma – Minister of Defence.

2. Jack Mwiimbu – Minister of Home Affairs.

3. Stanley Kakubo – Minister of Foreign Affairs.

4. Peter Chibwe – Minister of Energy.

5. Mike Elton Mposha – Minister of Water Development.

6. Sylvia Tembo Masebo – Minister of Health.

7. Douglas Siakalima – Minister of Education.

8 . Doreen Sefuke Mwamba – Minister of Community Development.

9. Brenda Mwika Tambatamba – Minister Labour & Social Security.

10. Sheal Shacholi Mulyata – Lusaka Province.

11. Elisha Maambo – Copperbelt Province.

12. Cornelius Mweetwa – Southern Province.

13. Elijah Muchima – Minister of Lands.

14. Frank Museba Tayali – Minister of Transport.

15. Mulambo Haimbe – Minister of Justice.

16. Charles Lubasi Milupi – Minister of Infrastructure.

17. Felix Mutati – Minister of Technology and Science.

18. Alfred Ndonji Chipoya – State House, Senior Private Secretary.