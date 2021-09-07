National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Saboi Imboela lauds Republican President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing Chongwe Member of Parliament Sylvia Masebo as Minister of Health.
In her post on Dynamic Analysis Zambia (DAZ) WhatsApp group immediately after the appointment, Ms. Imboela described Ms.
Masebo as a very hard working person.
She further stated that Ms. Masebo is a great strategist and has a listening ear.
The NDC leader has since expressed optimism that Ms. Masebo will perform wonders in her post insipite of not being a medical doctor.
“Masebo is very hard working, a great strategist and has a listening ear. She’s not a medical doctor but I know she will perform wonders in her post. She is a mover and shaker, she is a woman made of steel…. Great appointment.” Ms. Imboela said
Below is a list of Ministers that have been appointed in accordance with articles 116(1) and 117 which empower the President to appoint Cabinet and Provincial Ministers.
1. Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma – Minister of Defence.
2. Jack Mwiimbu – Minister of Home Affairs.
3. Stanley Kakubo – Minister of Foreign Affairs.
4. Peter Chibwe – Minister of Energy.
5. Mike Elton Mposha – Minister of Water Development.
6. Sylvia Tembo Masebo – Minister of Health.
7. Douglas Siakalima – Minister of Education.
8 . Doreen Sefuke Mwamba – Minister of Community Development.
9. Brenda Mwika Tambatamba – Minister Labour & Social Security.
10. Sheal Shacholi Mulyata – Lusaka Province.
11. Elisha Maambo – Copperbelt Province.
12. Cornelius Mweetwa – Southern Province.
13. Elijah Muchima – Minister of Lands.
14. Frank Museba Tayali – Minister of Transport.
15. Mulambo Haimbe – Minister of Justice.
16. Charles Lubasi Milupi – Minister of Infrastructure.
17. Felix Mutati – Minister of Technology and Science.
18. Alfred Ndonji Chipoya – State House, Senior Private Secretary.
Bo sister, respect! It takes courage to commend others. Thank you for your good heart here. However, you do know she did not choose herself right. I mean the boss nominated her and she agreed. So finish also that one… I am just encouraging you.
Now, turning to the NDC, if you or them are going to to lead this party. See very confusing please take each other to court so we can know who is who.
Where was I, assuming you are the leader, you have to really bring out issues that are relevant. Not just chkubabe type of sentences or comments. No real checks and balances stuff.
Look, there are very few women in position of power. You need to give hope to the up coming young/old ladies . It’s not good that day in day out people are fighting you. We want to work with you by listening to real contributions. We will listen if it is for our benefit.
I will stop here and urge you to put in a good one for the Big man, at least for this one he has nailed according to you.