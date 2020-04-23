Mass screening and Testing is underway in Lusaka’s Emmasdale and Chaisa Township which are considered high risk areas for COVID-19.

Lusaka Provincial Health Director Consity Mwale says 150 health workers have been deployed to the two townships to conduct screening and testing for COVID-19.

The Health Workers who comprise Doctors, Clinical Officers, Environmental Health Officers , Laboratory Officers and Data Personnel target to test 1,000 People.

Dr Mwale says the health workers also target to screen 3000 people.

He says the Health Workers who have been divided into ten teams, will screen and test people at Emmasdale Central Mosque, Twatotela School and Bank Houses.

Dr Mwale says the remaining team have been deployed at Chaisa Mosque where they have set up four screening points.

And, Lusaka Muslim Society Executive Member, Zakir Khankhara said it is the Muslim Community civic duty to help government in the fight against COVID-19.