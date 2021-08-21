By Ernest Chanda

THE Mast has reported to ZICTA and the Zambia Police Service, a matter where the newspaper was cloned and circulated by unknown people over two weeks ago.

On Saturday August 7, the ruling party cloned The Mast and published a front page headline titled: HH A “SATANIST” US INTELLIGENCE REPORT… “His attendance at the University of Birmingham Masonry Lodge 5628 could impede his run for the presidency, Zambians are deeply religious”.

The same was first circulated on social media before they printed hard copies which they circulated in selected places in the country.

They also attached a letter allegedly written by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to the Editor-In-Chief of The Mast, proposing a buyout of US $30,000 for the story not to be published.

“We would like to report a matter in which our product, The Mast Newspaper, was cloned by unknown people and subsequently circulated on all social media platforms and physically, with a headline: ‘HH A SATANIST’ US INTELLIGENCE REPORT… ‘His attendance at the University of Birmingham Masonry Lodge 5628 could impeded his run for the presidency, Zambians are deeply religious’,” reads the letter dated August 10 and signed by managing editor Larry Moonze. “With it is a letter allegedly written by Mr Hakainde Hichilema to the Editor-In-Chief of The Mast, proposing a buyout of US $30,000 for the story not to be published.”

The letter has been directed to the director general of The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) and the Zambia Police Service Inspector General.

Moonze is asking for full investigation, arrest and prosecution of the culprits.

“We wish to state that we have never at any time authored and published such a HEADLINE – edition. This criminal act not only affected the integrity of our newspaper, but also copy sales for Saturday, August 7, 2021,” wrote Moonze. “We therefore seek the intervention of your office by investigating the matter, have the culprits arrested and prosecuted for this criminal act. For, if they can go to such length, what other criminal act would they fail to author? Attached is a copy of an online edition, and a copy of the printed edition that was later distributed by PF agents.”