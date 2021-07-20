MASTURBATION IS HARMLESS,

ASSURES Dr. AARON MUJAJATI,

BUT NO CONCLUSION ON SIN & CANCER,

By Dr Aaron Mujajati

Masturbation is a process of self sexual stimulation found in both males and females. Males tend to indulge in it more frequently females.

There are many claims of harmful effects that have been made in connection with masturbation, such as going blind, impotence later in life, erectile dysfunction, penis shrinkage, penis curvature, low sperm count, mental illness to mention but a few, and all of these claims are not true from a medical stand point.

However, there some well documented side effects of masturbation such as swelling and pain of the manhood where one frequently masturbates within a short space of time and are not gentle. The said swelling usually disappears within a few days. Other side effects include a sense of guilt especially if masturbation conflicts with ones religious and or cultural beliefs.

With regards to prostate cancer there have been conflicting findings. Some studies have suggested that men who ejaculated more than five times each week during their 20s were one third less likely to develop aggressive prostate cancer than those who ejaculated less often. In contrast, others found that frequent sexual activity during a man’s 20s and 30s increased his risk of prostate cancer, especially if one masturbated regularly. Our take is the the evidence is inconclusive.

That being said, masturbation has very few and minor side effects that would necessitate a visit to the doctor’s office. Therefore, from a medical stand point it can be said that it is generally harmless if it is done correctly.