A MAN of Lusaka has had his “below par” marriage performance report publicised in the Matero Local Court by his dissatisfied wife.

In a tell-it-all testimony, Clara Kimbili 32 told the Matero Local Court in Lusaka that Emison Njobvu aged 47 inherited her from his late young brother in 2008 and all was well until he became diabetic in 2012.

The two have three children including two left by her late husband.

According to Kimbili, the diabetes robbed Njobvu of his bedroom prowess much to his frustration.

She explained that despite visiting several hospitals to have Njobvu restored, his libido levels were still unable to provide sufficient power to light up their matrimonial bedroom.

Kimbili said her husband’s condition made him paranoid and always accused her of having extramarital affairs.

And for her punishment, Njobvu would unleash Floyd Mayweather kind of hooks and uppercuts on Kimbili.

She presented her mouth of missing teeth to the court as the evidence of her unmatched boxing bouts with Njobvu.

Kimbili said at one point, Njobvu even went as far as posting her photo on social media accompanied by a threatening caption that he would insert a knife in her private parts to stop her from sleeping around.

The mother of three cried to the Court to dissolve her marriage because Njobvu had also neglected the two children she had with his late brother despite selling the estate which included two plots and one house left behind behind by her late husband.

She said Njobvu also misused his late brother’s insurance money.

Kambili said Njobvu and his family were now threatening to evict her from her house and wanted the court to rescue her.

But Njobvu told the court that Kambili became disrespectful after his “power was loadshedded” by diabetes.

Njobvu said he became suspicious of his wife when he overheard one of her phonal conversations with a man.

He denied accusations that he had misused his brother’s money.

“My brother left a plot which I later sold and built a house, it is not true that I have neglected the children. I have been supporting the children with school fees and other requirements,” he said.

Njobvu told the court that it was better for the court to divorce the couple because they have had multiple problems.

In passing judgment Magistrate Kaputo Ng’andwe granted the couple divorce on grounds their marriage has broken down irretrievably.

The Court ordered Njobvu to be providing monthly child support of K500 for the three children.

