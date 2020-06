By Watch Reporter

PF Matero Member of Parliament Lloyd Mulenga Kaziya has survived a road accident in Lusaka.

Kaziya posted on his Facebook page this morning thanking God for sparing his life.

“Good morning fb friends. I wish to thank my living God for sparing my life. Yesterday around 21hrs, I survived a terrible road accident near Levy Mwanawasa Hospital. The Landcruser I was driving lost control and overturned beyond repair. Thank God I came out of the mangled vehicle with minor scratches.”