MATERO POLICE “PRISON BREAK”

… as eleven inmates escape from lawful detention

July 8th, 2021

Eleven inmates at Lusaka’s Matero Police Station have escaped from lawful detention, Police sources who have revealed the escape of the eleven criminals say the incident happened around 01:40 hours.

There is no official communication on the matter from the Zambia Police service public relations department.

The following are the escapees and their offences;

Swedon Kabalata, arrested for murder, Emmanuel Banda, in for aggravated robbery, Godfrey Phiri and John Banda, for robbery, Alex Musonda, defilement, Prince Musonda, theft.

Others are Kelvin Mubanga, threatening violence, Sydney Phiri, Yotam Mbewe, theft, Ostain Phiri, malicious damage to property, completing the list is Stanely Mwanza, aggravated robbery.