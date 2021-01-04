Matero woman pours boiling water on hubby after slapping her for coming home late

AFTER being slapped for returning to her matrimonial home around 23:00 hours on New Year’s Day – which was late according to the standards of her husband – a 29-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Matero Township reacted by pouring boiling water on her 46-year-old spouse.

Derick Bwalya is now admitted to Matero Level One Hospital with serious burns while Susan Mundlongwa is in Police detention charged with inflicting Grevious Bodily Harm on her husband.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed the incident in statement to #Kalemba.

Katongo said upon returning home “late”, Mundlongwa’s husband reacted angrily and slapped her.

“The wife is reported to have picked a pot containing hot water which was on a brazier and poured on her husband and he sustained serious burns on the lower abdomen and other parts of the body,” she explained.

Katongo explained that Mundlongwa bolted after the incident but after “sobering up” she went to visit her husband at the hospital where she was apprehended.

