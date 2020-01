ATHLETICS legend Samuel Matete says he and five others barred from attending Saturday’s meeting will continue to fight for a good cause amid what they term as maladministration in Zambia Athletics (ZA) which has been led by Elias Mpondela for 20 years.

Matete said he and his colleagues will continue to fight to defend the sport.

“This is the sport we love, we’ll fight for it, if we see an anomaly, we’ll seek an avenue to correct things, we’re not about fighting individuals