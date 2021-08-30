WHY IS IT THAT MOST OF THE PEOPLE PRESIDENT LUNGU HELPED ARE UNAPPRECIATIVE WHILE SOME US WHO WERE WILLING TO DIE FOR HIM ONLY ENDED UP IN JAIL

I can’t believe the arrogance and ingratitude of this guy, when he was interviewed on Simon Mwewa Lane (SML) TV. I am wondering if there’s any way this guy can be thrown back in jail because he is not showing repentance.

To be honest I am hurt, especially that this guy was even questioning the legitimacy of President Lungu as an “outgoing”. What pomposity!!!!

I am very disappointed with a number of people that, President Lungu embraced and gave them so much, but today, they are the first ones to turn their back on him.

I know some of you will say, I have also shifted to President Hichilema, but go through whatever I have written or said, I have not disowned him. All I have done is offer advice, for his good and legacy.

I wish would have to given the advice in privacy but he didn’t bring me close, especially when Chris Zumani came in.

Anyway, such is life, but this Mohan guy, deserve the wrath of God’s anger for that nonsense he performed on SML TV.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINION!