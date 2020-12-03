MATOMOLA FINALLY FREE

By City Reporter | 3rd Dec 2020 | Lusaka

UPND Lusaka District vice information and Publicity Secretary Matomola Likwanya has finally been released from police custody today after 2 weeks of detention and a protracted struggle to have him released.

Magistrates Sakala has granted Matomola Likwanya a none cash bail of K5000 and one working surety in his own recognisance after he protest two weeks ago at UNZA for students to be allowed to write exams, and ECZ.

There was however tension in the final minutes before his release when Matomola was almost transported back to Kamwala Remand prison onboard the Kasalanga because the prosecutor delyed in submitting the bail papers to prison authorities to remove him from the list of suspects to be taken back to Kamwala Remand prison.

However, quick intervention from alert UPND party officials Mainda Simataa (Kabwata Constituency IPS) and Phenius Pumulo (Lusaka Province youth spokesperson) who were stationed outside the holding cells prevented the truck from leaving as they alerted lawyer Mr. Tembo from ICN and associates who quickly went to retrieve the paperwork from the prosector who was taking his time upstairs.

Also present to receive Matomola was Landa Sodala Kabwata Constituency vice chair for Gender, aspiring councillors Chomba Nakazwe, Clement and other family and friends.