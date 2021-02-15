MAUREEN LUPO LILANDA HAS DIED 😭😭😭

Born on 24 April 1967 Maureen Lupo Lilanda was a female jazz artist from Lusaka, Zambia. Best known in the music circles as ‘Aunty Maureen’ , Lilanda was a singer, songwriter and performer. She has held local and international gigs. Her music is a fusion of modern beats and rhythms with authentic sounds and tastes of Zambia.

“She complained feeling unwell and was later admitted and passed on last night the 14th of February 2021” according to sources

RIP

Source Good Mining Zambia