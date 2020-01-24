MAUREEN MWANAWASA GOES TO COURT TO STOP BONANZA CASH EXPRESS, CASHWELL DEBT RECOVERY FROM SELLING HER PROPERTY

By Agness Changala-Katongo

Former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa has sued Bonanza Cash Express Limited and Cashwell Debt Recovery in the Lusaka High Court seeking an interim injunction to restrain them from possessing and selling the property she contracted to acquire a debt.

Dr Mwanawasa wants a declaration that the transaction between her and the companies were a mere debt agreement and not a conveyance process.

She wants the court to grant her an interim injunction to restrain the defendants from harassing or threatening her with foreclosure, sale or possession or in any way dealing with the property on Stand no. 8659, Lusaka until further determination of the matter.