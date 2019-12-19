PF CHIEF CADRE ‘MAX CHONGU’ DEMANDS FOR THE FIRING OF BISHOP CHOMBA FOR ALLEGEDLY ‘UNDRESSING THE PF GOVERNMENT IN PUBLIC’

See Max Chongu’s statement below

LOCAL GOVERNMENT PERMANENT SECRETARY BISHOP CHOMBA SHOULD RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS FOR UNDRESSING AND EMBARRASSING THE PF GOVERNMENT AND PRESIDENCY.

=============================

Bishop Chomba’s behavior clearly exhibits gross insubordination and massive professional misconduct which should attract nothing less than ‘FIRING’ .

Truthfully speaking local Government Permanent Secretary Bishop Chomba is not only a disgrace but a true definition of embarrassment and if at all he has got any moral fibre left in him he must immediately resign on moral ground.

Bishop Chomba’s insatiable appetite to parade himself before media platforms has surely brought shame and embarrassment not only to the PF Party but the Government above all the presidency with his careless and unguided public utterances.

It is unbelievable to see that a permanent Secretary in a noble Ministry of Local Government can issue such an alarming statement in a careless manner which borders on people’s lives is still comfortable to have the courage to report for work.

Local government permanent Secretary Bishop Chomba has no traceable background in the faculty of engineering and one wonders why he spoke carelessly like that without consulting the people from the technical department in the Ministry of Local government.

Bishop Chomba should not treat serious matters of government that are likely to alarm the nation as though he is on the pulpit.

What local government permanent Secretary Bishop Chomba did is not only disrespecting higher authorities but also undressing and embarrassing the PF Government and Presidency.

Any well meaningful Zambian will agree with me that its time to relieve Bishop Chomba off his duties to set an example to the rest of the civil servants.

Lately we have been having civil servants making headlines for all the negative reasons, its now time to bring sanity in the civil service.

MAXWELL CHONGU

PF DIE HARD