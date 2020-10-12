By James Lukuku.

RPP President.

MAX CHUNGU’S POSE IN A FURNISHED LODGE SHOULD NOT DISTURB THE MORALE OF OPPOSTION YOUTHS.

A video has gone viral showing a PF cadre in a furnished Lodge posing with a glass of wine.

The Lodge has been identified as Crystal Gardens Lodges in Lusaka’s Kalundu area opposite the University of Zambia along Kabompo Street.

Max is portraying as though the Property is his or the house belongs to him.

This as affected the Morale of Opposition Youths who have been made to regret that it only pays to belong to the ruling party because of endless business contracts and other multimillion priviledges.

Thats a furnished lodge where you go with nothing and indeed check out with nothing.

Those children in the video may have just been borrowed to paint a picture of a well established family.

How can a house like that have no kitchen anyway.

Not even a Bedroom but just some living rooms?

A check at Zesco doesn’t not indicate Max Chungu as a client for the electricity utility. There is no Max Chungu in the Zesco Data base. So where does he get his electricity? Is that house illegally connected to Zesco power? Unless he says he is using proxies?

Another Check at Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company doesn’t show Max Chungu as a customer. So where does he get his water? WARMA doesn’t show Max Chungu as a subscriber for Bolehole Tax either. Does it mean even his bolehole is not registered and it’s an illegal borehole?

Boasting nanjala.

Those wine bottles in the video most of them if you look carefully are empty except for Jack Daniels. Although it also looks diluted or may contain foreign liquids.

I challenge Max to post on social media title deeds to that property on social media bearing in his name including copies of receipts for water and electricity. Let those copies be authentic!!!

How can you have a house without a stove? When even the Big Brother house has stoves?

Youths of our republic do not be disturbed by wealth unworked for. Wealth at the expense of the dying at UTH due to stolen money for medicines!

PF youths have collected all the money from poor women and poor jobless youths to there side so that hospitals remain dry. That’s not wealth to disturb any body. It’s blood money it’s blood luxury and it’s blood leisure!!

CIC PRESS TEAM