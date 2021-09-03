MAXWELL CHONGU ALLEGEDLY UNREACHABLE

By Darius Choonya

A Patriotic Front Cadre, Maxwell Chongu who is facing money laundering charges is reportedly unreachable.

This follows ongoing investigations by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on Mr. Chongu for having acquired properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

According to sources, investigations on Mr. Chongu have reached an advanced stage but the commission cannot interview him as he is allegedly unreachable.

A fortnight ago, the Commission seized four motor vehicles belonging to Mr. Chongu namely an unregistered Toyota Land cruiser, Toyota Hilux, a mark X with registration number BBA 4238 and a small truck with registration number BAG 4331.