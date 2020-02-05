UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday prayed for current leaders to live long so that they can see how best governance, ostensibly under his auspices.
At 11:31 hours on Sunday he wrote on his Twitter account that: “Father keep our current leaders safe so that they may live to see how we ought to have been governed.”
Hichilema also said no matter how much they (possibly political opponents) tried to: “tempt us, we will keep our eyes on the ball.”
“We have no time for distractions, we have a broken country to fix.” #Zambia, said Hichilema.
What a lovely words , what a nice heart for a leader who wants his country to unity and prosper. One Zambia one nation. I am a Bemba and I regard every one to be a creation of God . a tribe cant isolate me from the creation that God Lord the Almighty has done. above all we are created in the image of him, the Creator. Mr. Lungu should control the tension that is being bred in this tribe monster. This is how civil wars start in many countries. This is a timely warning to the Leadership of this country. God is watching. Mr. humble man kindly develop this country by uniting the people of Zambia . it is the starting point of bringing Development. Wikalanda ati takwali bantu. Umwala wamoneka , taona lukasu. UUkwebe imfwayakwanoko , mutanshi. Ifilala Fyamunda yanama, ifyamunda yamuntu tafilala.