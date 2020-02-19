[By Bright Tembo]

FAZ patron President Edgar Lungu says football has been invaded by people who do not mean well for the country.

When he graced the International Military Sports Council (CISM DAY RUN) yesterday, President Lungu said those behind the current infighting at Football Association of Zambia won’t last long.

“I think we have a problem. We have been invaded by not so well-meaning Zambians either in the name of politics or something else. I think we will get over it. The truth is that Zambians will get over it, it’s a passing phase. We are peaceful and those who have managed to mislead a few Zambians won’t last for long. They will be exposed very soon,” he said.

The President however wished all those contesting FAZ positions the best ahead of elections slated for next month.

“Football is about friendship so I wish them well. May the best person win,” President Lungu said.

The football fraternity has been divided and seen the return of Kalusha Bwalya who is still fighting to have his name on the ballot box with an appeal after the Ethics Committee said he did not pass the integrity test.

And President Lungu said asked soldiers to be fit and healthy to protect the peace that the forefathers fought for.

“Without peace development will be futile. Development does not occur in a vacuum but thrives in peaceful environment. To maintain this peace which our forefathers fought for we need our soldiers to be fit and healthy and this fitness can be acquired through participation in physical activities such as this one. Sports is key in promoting one’s health and well-being. There are positive benefits that can be derived from getting involved in physical activities,” said President Lungu.