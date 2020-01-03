Press statement for immediate release

3rd January 2020

MAYOR MILES SAMPA MUST THANK UPND YOUTH FOR EXPELLING PF CADRES FROM MARKETS

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa must own up to the truth and thank the UPND youths, under the gallant leadership of National Deputy Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso, for successfully facilitating the expulsion of the rogue PF cadres from Markets and Bus Stations in Lusaka. It is not President Edgar Lungu who gave this directive and if at all he did, then he played the second fiddle from the UPND.

We are therefore elated to learn from Mayor Sampa that as a result of the directive and ultimatum issued by ‘General Mosquito’, the Lusaka City Council has managed to collect enough revenue to clear four months salary arrears owed to Council employees in Lusaka.

Much more remains to be done, and in line with the demonstration by the UPND to get things done, we are demanding that the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja instructs his Police to clear the remaining PF thugs that are still wildly roaming the streets, and illegally collecting revenue and harassing citizens in markets and bus stations. This exercise must be extended to the rest of the country without further delay, failure to which the UPND will engange our youths and our people around the country to effect citizens’ arrests on these PF rogues, whenerver and wherever they rear their ugly heads.

When the UPND takes over Government in August next year, we will ensure that sanity and tranquility prevails in all public trading places around the country, and that council revenue is collected to benefit all our citizens and not only few greedy individuals.

Subeta Mutelo

National Deputy Youth Chairman

UPND