MAYUKA BELIEVES HE WAS BORN TO SCORE IMPORTANT GOALS

AFTER guiding his team NAPSA Stars to the pre-group stage of the Confederation Cup with the solitary goal, striker Emmanuel Mayuka says he sees himself as the best in what he does on the pitch.

Mayuka said in an interview that he is happy that he scored what turned out to be an important goal for the team in Wednesday’s CAF Confederations Cup first round return match against UD do Songo of Mozambique.

Mayuka, a 2012 Africa Cup winning player, believes that he was born to score important goals.

It was the second time Mayuka was what proved to be an important for his side after equally doing so in the 2012 Africa Cup semi-final match when Zambia defeated Ghana 1-0 on their way to lifting Africa’s most coveted trophy.

“I would like to think that maybe I was born to score important goals,”, he said. “I’m the best in what I do and I was born to do such kind of things.”

The former international who was the golden boot winner at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, his goal on Wednesday is one of the many yet to come.

