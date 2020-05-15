ZAMBIAN striker, Emanuel Mayuka, has predicted his return to the English Premiership before the end of the year.

And the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner’s wife, says Mayuka still has the money, contrary to social media ‘rumors’ that he is bankrupt.

Mayuka, who now plays for Zambian Super League side, NAPSA Stars, says he has unfinished business in the Premier League where he managed to score two goals during his 2012-2015 spell at Southampton.

Mayuka says he is using his time at NAPSA to regain his ability to score goals, adding that he made a mistake when left Southampton to join others teams on loan.

He says although playing in the Premiership is difficult, it was his time to shine but only failed to adapt to the environment.

“I think we have had ups and downs in football and I made one mistake, I went somewhere and I’m now here with NAPSA but it’s a bent curve and with God’s grace, I will be up and running soon.”

“I think I missed that time to adopt to the English game which is most important. It’s not easy really, especially when the pressure is high. The team needs point and it becomes more difficult.”

And Mayuka’s wife, Gladys, believes her husband has what it takes to be a ‘top player’ once again, adding that he will soon be going back to Europe, but did not specify which club he will be joining.

“I actually know before the year comes to an ends, we will be leaving NAPSA. It’s just a matter of time, I know we are going back to the Premier League or somewhere in Europe.”

Although, Gladys, describes Mayuka’s progress as slow and frustrating sometimes, she says the striker is still capable of recollecting his goal scoring form even at 30 years old.

“There are times when his progress is a bit slow. It is frustrating on my end but as long as there is progress, its ok,” said Mayuka’s wife.

Meanwhile, Gladys, a wealth consultant, says they still have money because Mayuka invested well in real estate, dismissing a social media picture that portrayed her husband as a ‘popper’.

“It’s actually incorrect that people say he can’t pay rent because the picture they shared was ‘manipulated’ and contrary to what he sent me.”

“The picture looked very different from what he sent me, because he is the person I’m with in most cases and I know his looks very well,” explained Gladys.

She was responding to a recent online debate that Mayuka was stressed after going broke, following a viral picture taken with his former captain, Christopher Katongo, showing him like a ‘drunkard’.

The two appeared on Studio Ken, a YouTube show anchored by journalist, Kennedy Gondwe, further dispelled social media allegations that Mayuka had gone bankrupt.

The former Chipolopolo star was signed by Premier League side, Southampton on 28 August 2012, on a five-year deal for a fee reported £3 million deal, but struggled to prove himself in the first team, before then Manager, Ronald Koeman, said the striker had no future at the club.

Mayuka had played for seven other clubs before joining NAPSA in February, 2020.

By Elias Limwanya Kalemba May 15, 2020